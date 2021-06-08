Today’s Headlines

How Crowded is BART? (SFChron)

Funds Sought to Connect BART to ACE (CBSLocal)

Vision, Lack there of, and HSR (RailwayAge)

More on Muni, SamTrans Helping VTA (MercNews)

What’s Wrong with U.S. Infrastructure? (CalMagazine)

Demand for Condos Surges (SFChron)

How to Celebrate Pride without a Parade (SFChron)

Cruisin’ the Castro Walking Tours (Hoodline)

Commentary: Keep HSR on Track (CalMatters)

Commentary: State Funding Crucial for Restoring S.F. Bay (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Infrastructure Won’t Matter if We Lose Democracy (SFChron)

