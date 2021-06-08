Today’s Headlines
- How Crowded is BART? (SFChron)
- Funds Sought to Connect BART to ACE (CBSLocal)
- Vision, Lack there of, and HSR (RailwayAge)
- More on Muni, SamTrans Helping VTA (MercNews)
- What’s Wrong with U.S. Infrastructure? (CalMagazine)
- Demand for Condos Surges (SFChron)
- How to Celebrate Pride without a Parade (SFChron)
- Cruisin’ the Castro Walking Tours (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Keep HSR on Track (CalMatters)
- Commentary: State Funding Crucial for Restoring S.F. Bay (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Infrastructure Won’t Matter if We Lose Democracy (SFChron)
