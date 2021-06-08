Today’s Headlines

  • How Crowded is BART? (SFChron)
  • Funds Sought to Connect BART to ACE (CBSLocal)
  • Vision, Lack there of, and HSR (RailwayAge)
  • More on Muni, SamTrans Helping VTA (MercNews)
  • What’s Wrong with U.S. Infrastructure? (CalMagazine)
  • Demand for Condos Surges (SFChron)
  • How to Celebrate Pride without a Parade (SFChron)
  • Cruisin’ the Castro Walking Tours (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Keep HSR on Track (CalMatters)
  • Commentary: State Funding Crucial for Restoring S.F. Bay (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Infrastructure Won’t Matter if We Lose Democracy (SFChron)

