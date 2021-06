Today’s Headlines

Debate Continues on the Great Walkway (SFExaminer)

More on Telegraph Bike Lanes (SFChron)

Update on Free Muni Pilot (SFExaminer)

SMART Train ‘Can Deliver’ (KRCB)

More on Mask Mandate Continuing on Transit, Etc. (MercNews)

Chaplins Help Transit Workers (CSM)

More on Poverty Tows (KTVU)

A Drone Bus? (SingularityHub)

Letters: No, SUV Drivers Don’t Get Special Training (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Merge BART and Caltrain (DailyPost)

Commentary: High-Speed Rail’s Moment (ENR)

