Today’s Headlines

  • Free Muni for Youths Proposed (SFChron)
  • $1 Billion in Federal Funding Restored to Bullet Train (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Mask Requirements Will Continue on Transit (SFBay)
  • A Little Remote Work Saves Rush Hour (NYTimes)
  • How COVID Changes Public Transportation (PBS/KQED)
  • VTA Shooter Was Investigated Multiple Times (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Hydrogen Ferry Begins Testing (SFChron)
  • More on Great Walkway (KTVU)
  • Connection Between Wide Streets and Housing Crisis (JR)
  • Who Gets the Streets Now? (Slate)
  • Commentary: Newsom Not Doing Enough on Sea Level Rise (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Decriminalize Jaywalking (SacBee)

