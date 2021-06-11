Today’s Headlines

Free Muni for Youths Proposed (SFChron)

$1 Billion in Federal Funding Restored to Bullet Train (SFGate, SFChron)

Mask Requirements Will Continue on Transit (SFBay)

A Little Remote Work Saves Rush Hour (NYTimes)

How COVID Changes Public Transportation (PBS/KQED)

VTA Shooter Was Investigated Multiple Times (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Hydrogen Ferry Begins Testing (SFChron)

More on Great Walkway (KTVU)

Connection Between Wide Streets and Housing Crisis (JR)

Who Gets the Streets Now? (Slate)

Commentary: Newsom Not Doing Enough on Sea Level Rise (SFChron)

Commentary: Decriminalize Jaywalking (SacBee)

