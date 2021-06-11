Today’s Headlines
- Free Muni for Youths Proposed (SFChron)
- $1 Billion in Federal Funding Restored to Bullet Train (SFGate, SFChron)
- Mask Requirements Will Continue on Transit (SFBay)
- A Little Remote Work Saves Rush Hour (NYTimes)
- How COVID Changes Public Transportation (PBS/KQED)
- VTA Shooter Was Investigated Multiple Times (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Hydrogen Ferry Begins Testing (SFChron)
- More on Great Walkway (KTVU)
- Connection Between Wide Streets and Housing Crisis (JR)
- Who Gets the Streets Now? (Slate)
- Commentary: Newsom Not Doing Enough on Sea Level Rise (SFChron)
- Commentary: Decriminalize Jaywalking (SacBee)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
