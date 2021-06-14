Today’s Headlines

Few Transit Options as Bay Area Reopens (SFChron)

BART Increasing Service (SFGate)

More on Restoration of HSR Funds (KTVU, Hill)

AC Transit Orders Fuel Cell Buses (Globenewswire)

Caltrain Approves Budget (ProgressiveRailroading)

Will Business Return to Ferry Building? (CBSLocal)

Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s History of Bullying (SFChron)

More on Bill to Prioritize Housing Over Parking (SacBee)

Mountain View Looks at Congestion Pricing (MVVoice)

80 Percent of Eligible S.F. Population Has at Least one Dose (ABC7)

Commentary: Free Market Religion for High-Speed Rail (OCRegister)

Commentary: Parking Lots are the Only Possible Open Space? (SFChron)

