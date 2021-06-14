Today’s Headlines

  • Few Transit Options as Bay Area Reopens (SFChron)
  • BART Increasing Service (SFGate)
  • More on Restoration of HSR Funds (KTVU, Hill)
  • AC Transit Orders Fuel Cell Buses (Globenewswire)
  • Caltrain Approves Budget (ProgressiveRailroading)
  • Will Business Return to Ferry Building? (CBSLocal)
  • Supervisor Aaron Peskin’s History of Bullying (SFChron)
  • More on Bill to Prioritize Housing Over Parking (SacBee)
  • Mountain View Looks at Congestion Pricing (MVVoice)
  • 80 Percent of Eligible S.F. Population Has at Least one Dose (ABC7)
  • Commentary: Free Market Religion for High-Speed Rail (OCRegister)
  • Commentary: Parking Lots are the Only Possible Open Space? (SFChron)

