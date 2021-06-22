Today’s Headlines

Mayor Vetoes Free Muni (SFChron)

How to Avoid Return to Gridlock (UPI)

Vaccine Deserts Echo Other Disparities/Transportation Issues (MissionLocal)

Motorist Runs Down Pedestrian at Fisherman’s Wharf (SFChron)

Does San Francisco Need a Public Bank? (SFExaminer)

Why There Aren’t Enough Homes (EastBayTimes)

The Steepest Street in San Francisco (SFGate)

Stern Grove Reopens (SFChron)

Commentary: Economic Analysis of Proposed A’s Ballpark (SFGate)

Commentary: Santa Clara Housing Measure is Working (MercNews)

Commentary: Petroleum Funded ‘Think Tank’ Still Hates Potential Rail Competition (MercNews)

