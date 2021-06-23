Today’s Headlines
- Pandemic Solutions Morp into Permanent Fixes at SFMTA (SFExaminer)
- What do Parking Tickets Pay For? (SFGate)
- Caltrain, SamTrans, S.F. Dispute Over Unpaid Bill (DailyJournal)
- More on MTC’s Policy Advisory Council (Reporter)
- Robotaxis Aren’t Ready for Streets (CNBC)
- Fate of Mission Vacant Lot (MissionLocal)
- Bay Area’s ‘Cruel’ Home Pricing Strategies (SFChron)
- Mill Valley Affordable Housing (MarinIJ)
- S.F. Says Quality of Life Has Declined (KRON4)
- Profile of Cyclist on Ride to Support Garden Program (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: After Riding Electric Bike, Forget Driving (KRON4)
