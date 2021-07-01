Today’s Headlines

Report on Van Ness Progress (SFExaminer, BizTimes)

Golden Gate Transit Raises Fares (SFGate)

No BART Service for Fireworks Show (KRON4)

New Ferry Route from Alameda (KTVU)

Hit & Run Driver Kills Woman in Mission District (SFChron)

San Jose to Crack Down on Sideshows (CBSLocal)

Could Bay Area Buildings Collapse? (SFChron)

More on Water Quality and Bay Area Beaches (SFExaminer)

A ‘Plant Paradise’ in the Outer Richmond (SFGate)

Outdoor Live Music Program Could Become Permanent (SFExaminer)

Small California Towns to Visit (SFChron)

Commentary: When will S.F., Santa Clara Pay Caltrain Debt? (MercNews)

