Today’s Headlines

  • Report on Van Ness Progress (SFExaminerBizTimes)
  • Golden Gate Transit Raises Fares (SFGate)
  • No BART Service for Fireworks Show (KRON4)
  • New Ferry Route from Alameda (KTVU)
  • Hit & Run Driver Kills Woman in Mission District (SFChron)
  • San Jose to Crack Down on Sideshows (CBSLocal)
  • Could Bay Area Buildings Collapse? (SFChron)
  • More on Water Quality and Bay Area Beaches (SFExaminer)
  • A ‘Plant Paradise’ in the Outer Richmond (SFGate)
  • Outdoor Live Music Program Could Become Permanent (SFExaminer)
  • Small California Towns to Visit (SFChron)
  • Commentary: When will S.F., Santa Clara Pay Caltrain Debt? (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog will be off tomorrow, July 2 returning Tuesday, July 6. In the meantime, consider making a donation to support local journalism.