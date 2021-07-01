Today’s Headlines
- Report on Van Ness Progress (SFExaminer, BizTimes)
- Golden Gate Transit Raises Fares (SFGate)
- No BART Service for Fireworks Show (KRON4)
- New Ferry Route from Alameda (KTVU)
- Hit & Run Driver Kills Woman in Mission District (SFChron)
- San Jose to Crack Down on Sideshows (CBSLocal)
- Could Bay Area Buildings Collapse? (SFChron)
- More on Water Quality and Bay Area Beaches (SFExaminer)
- A ‘Plant Paradise’ in the Outer Richmond (SFGate)
- Outdoor Live Music Program Could Become Permanent (SFExaminer)
- Small California Towns to Visit (SFChron)
- Commentary: When will S.F., Santa Clara Pay Caltrain Debt? (MercNews)
Streetsblog will be off tomorrow, July 2 returning Tuesday, July 6.