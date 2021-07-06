This Week: HSR, Bike Mechanics, Smart City Cycling
Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week.
- Tuesday/tonight! Benefits of High-speed Rail to Small and Mid-sized Cities. Join SPUR for a conversation about high-speed rail corridors elsewhere in the world and how they serve mid and small-sized cities. Tuesday, July 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Batteries and Transportation. Join SPUR for a discussion of the future of battery power in trucking. Thursday, July 8, 10-12 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Women and Non Binary Morning Ride. This will be a slow ride with no rider left behind on the slow streets of Golden Gate Park and the Great Walkway. Friday, July 9, 7:15 a.m.- 8:45 a.m. Starts McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Basic Bike Mechanics. This outdoor, 1-hour class in coordination with the City of Berkeley Tool Lending Library is made possible via funding from the Alameda County Transportation Commission. Saturday, July 10, 1-2 p.m., Berkeley Public Library, Tarea Hall Pittman Branch, 1901 Russell Street, Berkeley.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling. This S.F. Bicycle Coalition on-bike class will focus on the bike-handling skills you need to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. Saturday, July 10, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
- Sunday Adult Learn to Ride. S.F. Bicycle Coalition instructors will work one-on-one to assist participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Sunday, July 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Join Waitlist.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.