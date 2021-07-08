Today’s Headlines

County Clash Continues Over Caltrain (SFWeekly, SFExaminer)

Caltrain South City Station Delay (DailyJournal)

Ferry Adding Service, Cutting Fares (SFChron)

Hybrid Working Model Could Worsen Traffic (MarinIJ)

Profile of a Man Murdered by a Reckless Motorist (SFChron)

S.F.’s Clash with Scooter Companies (SFExaminer, MissionLocal)

New Cherry Trees Planted in Japantown (Hoodline)

S.F.’s Job to Housing Ratio (SFChron)

Parts of S.F. That Could be Hit in a Tsunami (SFChron)

Commentary: NIMBYs are Racists (SFChron)

Commentary: Downtown Recovery is City’s Recovery (SFExaminer)

