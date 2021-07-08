Today’s Headlines

  • County Clash Continues Over Caltrain (SFWeekly, SFExaminer)
  • Caltrain South City Station Delay (DailyJournal)
  • Ferry Adding Service, Cutting Fares (SFChron)
  • Hybrid Working Model Could Worsen Traffic (MarinIJ)
  • Profile of a Man Murdered by a Reckless Motorist (SFChron)
  • S.F.’s Clash with Scooter Companies (SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
  • New Cherry Trees Planted in Japantown (Hoodline)
  • S.F.’s Job to Housing Ratio (SFChron)
  • Parts of S.F. That Could be Hit in a Tsunami (SFChron)
  • Commentary: NIMBYs are Racists (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Downtown Recovery is City’s Recovery (SFExaminer)

