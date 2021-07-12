Today’s Headlines
- Why is so Much of Muni Still not Running? (SFExaminer)
- Changes on BART (MercNews)
- Transit System Incentives (NBCNews)
- Crossroads for High-Speed Rail (GovTech)
- Community Group Tries to Redesign Harvey Milk Plaza (SFChron)
- Google’s Confused Work from Home Plans (SFGate)
- The Cost of Single-Family Zoning (SFChron)
- Home Prices Rose More in Car-Dependent Areas During Pandemic (Redfin/Yahoo)
- Oakland A’s and the Tesla Tunnel (SFGate)
- How to Navigate San Francisco (LonelyPlanet)
- Caltrain Pub Crawl (SFChron)
- Commentary: Changed Mind on Oakland Ballpark Site (SFGate)
