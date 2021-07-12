Today’s Headlines

  • Why is so Much of Muni Still not Running? (SFExaminer)
  • Changes on BART (MercNews)
  • Transit System Incentives (NBCNews)
  • Crossroads for High-Speed Rail (GovTech)
  • Community Group Tries to Redesign Harvey Milk Plaza (SFChron)
  • Google’s Confused Work from Home Plans (SFGate)
  • The Cost of Single-Family Zoning (SFChron)
  • Home Prices Rose More in Car-Dependent Areas During Pandemic (Redfin/Yahoo)
  • Oakland A’s and the Tesla Tunnel (SFGate)
  • How to Navigate San Francisco (LonelyPlanet)
  • Caltrain Pub Crawl (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Changed Mind on Oakland Ballpark Site (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?