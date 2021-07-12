Today’s Headlines

Why is so Much of Muni Still not Running? (SFExaminer)

Changes on BART (MercNews)

Transit System Incentives (NBCNews)

Crossroads for High-Speed Rail (GovTech)

Community Group Tries to Redesign Harvey Milk Plaza (SFChron)

Google’s Confused Work from Home Plans (SFGate)

The Cost of Single-Family Zoning (SFChron)

Home Prices Rose More in Car-Dependent Areas During Pandemic (Redfin/Yahoo)

Oakland A’s and the Tesla Tunnel (SFGate)

How to Navigate San Francisco (LonelyPlanet)

Caltrain Pub Crawl (SFChron)

Commentary: Changed Mind on Oakland Ballpark Site (SFGate)

