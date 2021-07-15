Today’s Headlines
- Muni Restores Another Bus, LRT Line (SFExaminer)
- Supes Call on Muni to Restore All Lines (KRON4, KTVU)
- Restarting VTA Will Take Longer Than Expected (EastBayTimes)
- Parklet Program Becomes Permanent (SFGate, SFChron)
- Restaurant Owners Celebrate Parklets (SFChron)
- Podcast: Is it Good Parklets are Staying? (SFChron)
- Vision Zero is Failing (SFExaminer)
- Affordable Housing in the Sunset (SFChron)
- Oaklanders Call for Affordable Housing at A’s Development (EastBayTimes)
- Bay Area’s Return to Normal (SFChron)
- A BARTable Hike (SFGate)
