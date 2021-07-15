Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Restores Another Bus, LRT Line (SFExaminer)
  • Supes Call on Muni to Restore All Lines (KRON4KTVU)
  • Restarting VTA Will Take Longer Than Expected (EastBayTimes)
  • Parklet Program Becomes Permanent (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Restaurant Owners Celebrate Parklets (SFChron)
  • Podcast: Is it Good Parklets are Staying? (SFChron)
  • Vision Zero is Failing (SFExaminer)
  • Affordable Housing in the Sunset (SFChron)
  • Oaklanders Call for Affordable Housing at A’s Development (EastBayTimes)
  • Bay Area’s Return to Normal (SFChron)
  • A BARTable Hike (SFGate)

