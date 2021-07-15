Today’s Headlines

Muni Restores Another Bus, LRT Line (SFExaminer)

Supes Call on Muni to Restore All Lines (KRON4, KTVU)

Restarting VTA Will Take Longer Than Expected (EastBayTimes)

Parklet Program Becomes Permanent (SFGate, SFChron)

Restaurant Owners Celebrate Parklets (SFChron)

Podcast: Is it Good Parklets are Staying? (SFChron)

Vision Zero is Failing (SFExaminer)

Affordable Housing in the Sunset (SFChron)

Oaklanders Call for Affordable Housing at A’s Development (EastBayTimes)

Bay Area’s Return to Normal (SFChron)

A BARTable Hike (SFGate)

