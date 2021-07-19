Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA Completes First Half of Taraval Upgrades (SFBay)
  • What’s the Future of Muni? (48Hills)
  • Mask Rules on Transit, Elsewhere in the City (SFChronOaklandside)
  • Update on Bummer Market Street (SFExaminer)
  • Federal Push for Cal HSR Dollars (FresnoBee)
  • Asphalt, Cars, Make Urban Heat Waves Worse (YaleEnvironment360)
  • More on Back to Office Plans (BizJournal)
  • Another Mission Development Fight (MissionLocal)
  • Bike Turnouts on Mt. Diablo (SFChron)
  • Letters: Let the A’s Stay Where They Are (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Help Stop Bay Area Air Pollution (SFChron)
  • Commentary: If A’s Leave They’ll Have Their Greed to Blame (EastBayTimes)

