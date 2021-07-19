Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA Completes First Half of Taraval Upgrades (SFBay)
- What’s the Future of Muni? (48Hills)
- Mask Rules on Transit, Elsewhere in the City (SFChron, Oaklandside)
- Update on Bummer Market Street (SFExaminer)
- Federal Push for Cal HSR Dollars (FresnoBee)
- Asphalt, Cars, Make Urban Heat Waves Worse (YaleEnvironment360)
- More on Back to Office Plans (BizJournal)
- Another Mission Development Fight (MissionLocal)
- Bike Turnouts on Mt. Diablo (SFChron)
- Letters: Let the A’s Stay Where They Are (SFChron)
- Commentary: Help Stop Bay Area Air Pollution (SFChron)
- Commentary: If A’s Leave They’ll Have Their Greed to Blame (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
