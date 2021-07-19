Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Completes First Half of Taraval Upgrades (SFBay)

What’s the Future of Muni? (48Hills)

Mask Rules on Transit, Elsewhere in the City (SFChron, Oaklandside)

Update on Bummer Market Street (SFExaminer)

Federal Push for Cal HSR Dollars (FresnoBee)

Asphalt, Cars, Make Urban Heat Waves Worse (YaleEnvironment360)

More on Back to Office Plans (BizJournal)

Another Mission Development Fight (MissionLocal)

Bike Turnouts on Mt. Diablo (SFChron)

Letters: Let the A’s Stay Where They Are (SFChron)

Commentary: Help Stop Bay Area Air Pollution (SFChron)

Commentary: If A’s Leave They’ll Have Their Greed to Blame (EastBayTimes)

