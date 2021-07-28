Today’s Headlines
- Plans for Millbrae/High Speed Rail (DailyJournal)
- SamTrans/Caltrain in Line for Federal Funds (DailyJournal)
- SMART Investing in Freight Repairs, Future Expansion (MarinIJ)
- Transportation and Social Justice (NatAcademy)
- Tenderloin Re-imagines Public Spaces (SFExaminer)
- Dana Street to Get Protected Lane (Berkeleyside)
- S.F. Still Priciest Place to Rent (SFChron)
- Bay Area One of Most Expensive to Build (EastBayTimes)
- Cities Fight State Housing Goals (SFChron)
- Reopening with a Workforce Mostly Remote (SFChron)
- California Fueling Austin’s Housing Frenzy (SFChron)
- Mendocino May Ship in Water by Train (SFChron)
