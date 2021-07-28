Today’s Headlines

  • Plans for Millbrae/High Speed Rail (DailyJournal)
  • SamTrans/Caltrain in Line for Federal Funds (DailyJournal)
  • SMART Investing in Freight Repairs, Future Expansion (MarinIJ)
  • Transportation and Social Justice (NatAcademy)
  • Tenderloin Re-imagines Public Spaces (SFExaminer)
  • Dana Street to Get Protected Lane (Berkeleyside)
  • S.F. Still Priciest Place to Rent (SFChron)
  • Bay Area One of Most Expensive to Build (EastBayTimes)
  • Cities Fight State Housing Goals (SFChron)
  • Reopening with a Workforce Mostly Remote (SFChron)
  • California Fueling Austin’s Housing Frenzy (SFChron)
  • Mendocino May Ship in Water by Train (SFChron)

