Today’s Headlines

Can Americans Learn to Love Transit? (Governing)

S.F. Best City to go Carless? (NYTimes)

Mayor Breed Makes Parklets Permanent (SFChron)

Family of Pedestrian Killed by Driver Files Suit (EastBayTimes)

Traffic Calming Approved for Antioch Streets (EastBayTimes)

S.F. Cracking Down on Illegal Dumping (SFExaminer)

Facebook Joins Google, Requiring Vaccinations (SFChron)

BLM Mural Vandalized in Santa Cruz (SFGate)

New Mixed Use Coming to Berkeley (SFChron)

Taking Amtrak to Tahoe (SFGate)

Marvel Muni Crash (SFGate)

Letters: Adopt European Style Crosswalks (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

