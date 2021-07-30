Today’s Headlines

Public Transportation is About Public Health (HealthAffairs)

Commuting Changed Forever? (WashPost)

More on Expanded Ferry Service (SFBayTimes)

Upper Haight Improvements Celebrated (SFExaminer)

The Parklet Era of San Francisco (SFEater)

Sharing Spaces Post COVID (BostonHerald)

Why Poor Neighborhoods Get Hotter (EastBayTimes)

Proposal to Rename Street After Slain Man (SFExaminer)

Mixed Messages, Variants, and the Bay Area Pandemic (SFChron)

Twitter Closes S.F. and N.Y. Offices (SFChron)

The Bay Area Ridge Trail (SFChron)

UC Berkeley Explores Moving an Apt Building (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?