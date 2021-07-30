Today’s Headlines

  • Public Transportation is About Public Health (HealthAffairs)
  • Commuting Changed Forever? (WashPost)
  • More on Expanded Ferry Service (SFBayTimes)
  • Upper Haight Improvements Celebrated (SFExaminer)
  • The Parklet Era of San Francisco (SFEater)
  • Sharing Spaces Post COVID (BostonHerald)
  • Why Poor Neighborhoods Get Hotter (EastBayTimes)
  • Proposal to Rename Street After Slain Man (SFExaminer)
  • Mixed Messages, Variants, and the Bay Area Pandemic (SFChron)
  • Twitter Closes S.F. and N.Y. Offices (SFChron)
  • The Bay Area Ridge Trail (SFChron)
  • UC Berkeley Explores Moving an Apt Building (Berkeleyside)

