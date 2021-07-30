Today’s Headlines
- Public Transportation is About Public Health (HealthAffairs)
- Commuting Changed Forever? (WashPost)
- More on Expanded Ferry Service (SFBayTimes)
- Upper Haight Improvements Celebrated (SFExaminer)
- The Parklet Era of San Francisco (SFEater)
- Sharing Spaces Post COVID (BostonHerald)
- Why Poor Neighborhoods Get Hotter (EastBayTimes)
- Proposal to Rename Street After Slain Man (SFExaminer)
- Mixed Messages, Variants, and the Bay Area Pandemic (SFChron)
- Twitter Closes S.F. and N.Y. Offices (SFChron)
- The Bay Area Ridge Trail (SFChron)
- UC Berkeley Explores Moving an Apt Building (Berkeleyside)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?