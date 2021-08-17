Today’s Headlines

Caltrain Service Ramping Up (RailwayAge)

Threats Against Golden Gate Transit Bus Operators (EastBayTimes)

Free Ride on the Cable Cars (Trains)

$12 ‘Sail and Rail’ Ferry/SMART Train Fare (SFExaminer)

Is there a Way out of the Rush Hour Nightmare? (Governing)

Promoting Biking is Good Economic Policy (Fortune)

Golden Gate Greenway (Hoodline)

Controversy over CHP Patrolling Oakland Streets (SFChron)

Motorist Arrested for Hitting Pedestrian in Oakland Hills (SFGate)

The History of Little Russia (SFGate)

Berkeley is Denser and More Diverse (Berkeleyside)

Old Periscope Photos of San Francisco (SFChron)

