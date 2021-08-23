This Week: SFBC Board, Fair Housing, 19th Polk
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. SF Bicycle Coalition Headquarters, 1720 Market Street. Register here.
- Wednesday Providing Fair Housing. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) seeks to combat housing discrimination and undo historic patterns of segregation. Join SPUR to hear about the work of HCD’s Fair Housing Unit. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday 19 Polk 7th and 8th Street Transit Lanes. Ask SFMTA officials about the 19 Polk 7th and 8th Streets Temporary Emergency Transit Lanes evaluation and next steps to make the lanes permanent. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 4-6 p.m. Join the meeting online. Or call in (audio only): 415-915-0757; phone conference ID: 570 230 322#.
- Wednesday Adapting to Sea Level Change. Join SPUR, the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission, and regional leaders for an interactive discussion about Bay Adapt, the Bay Area’s plan to protect people from a rising bay. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 5-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike Theft Prevention. Learn how to protect your bike from theft with experts from Bike East Bay. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 7-8 p.m. RSVP for Zoom link.
- Thursday S.F. Bicycle Coalition Service Station. Bicycle Ambassadors will be out on the street, at the intersection of Market and Octavia, to warm commutes and talk about the latest on the SFBC’s work. Stop by for a free bike light and sign a petition. Thursday, Aug. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Market near Octavia, S.F.
- Sunday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. Two-hour, online workshop for adults and teens. Sunday, Aug. 29 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.