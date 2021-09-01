Today’s Headlines

  • More on Caltrans and State Rail Plan (rt&s)
  • Golden Gate Transit Fires Worker Over Threats (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorist Who Killed Ped in South Berkeley Driving for DoorDash (Berkeleyside)
  • Facebook’s Affordable Housing (SFChron)
  • Condo Owners in S.F. Fight More Condos (Hoodline)
  • The Future of Mission Bay (48Hills)
  • Companies Leaving California (SFGate)
  • Best Buy Now Selling Electric Bikes (Verge)
  • Best and Worst Cities to Drive In (Thrillist)
  • Light Art Installations (HereSay)
  • Commentary: Transportation, Cars, and their Role in Fires (Forbes)

