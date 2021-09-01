Today’s Headlines
- More on Caltrans and State Rail Plan (rt&s)
- Golden Gate Transit Fires Worker Over Threats (EastBayTimes)
- Motorist Who Killed Ped in South Berkeley Driving for DoorDash (Berkeleyside)
- Facebook’s Affordable Housing (SFChron)
- Condo Owners in S.F. Fight More Condos (Hoodline)
- The Future of Mission Bay (48Hills)
- Companies Leaving California (SFGate)
- Best Buy Now Selling Electric Bikes (Verge)
- Best and Worst Cities to Drive In (Thrillist)
- Light Art Installations (HereSay)
- Commentary: Transportation, Cars, and their Role in Fires (Forbes)
