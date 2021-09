Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Rolls Out Adaptive Scooters (MassTransit)

On the High Speed Rail Market (RailwayAge)

Air Quality is Bad (SFGate)

Berkeley Police Seek Hit & Run Driver (Berkeleyside)

Motorist Kills Two Teens in Contra Costa (SFGate)

Japantown Says ‘Not in My Backyard’ to Housing (SFChron)

People Picking up Trash (MissionLocal)

Why San Francisco is the Best City Now (TimeOut)

Most Beautiful Building in San Francisco? (SFGate)

San Mateo Picks Playground Design (DailyJournal)

Cycling Bay Area’s Biggest Climb (SFGate)

Letters: SMART Train Negates Need for 101 Shoulder Bus Lane (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?