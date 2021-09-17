Today’s Headlines

  • Cable Car Service to Return Saturday (SFChron)
  • VTA Set to Resume Full Operations (CBSLocal)
  • More on San Francisco’s Muni Celebrations (PublicPress)
  • Downtown San Jose Tower to Have BART Stop (EastBayTimes)
  • Philly’s Transit Signage Issues Sound Familiar (Bloomberg)
  • Newsom Signs ‘Light Density’ Bills (SFChronEastBayTimes)
  • NIMBY’s in SoMa (Hoodline)
  • Why the Bay Area Has Yet to See Terrible Air (SFChron)
  • Ode to McLaren Park (SFGate)
  • Street Performers are Back (SFChron)
  • Be Thankful For Vaccines, Improvements Over 2020 (NYTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?