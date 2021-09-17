Today’s Headlines

Cable Car Service to Return Saturday (SFChron)

VTA Set to Resume Full Operations (CBSLocal)

More on San Francisco’s Muni Celebrations (PublicPress)

Downtown San Jose Tower to Have BART Stop (EastBayTimes)

Philly’s Transit Signage Issues Sound Familiar (Bloomberg)

Newsom Signs ‘Light Density’ Bills (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

NIMBY’s in SoMa (Hoodline)

Why the Bay Area Has Yet to See Terrible Air (SFChron)

Ode to McLaren Park (SFGate)

Street Performers are Back (SFChron)

Be Thankful For Vaccines, Improvements Over 2020 (NYTimes)

