Today’s Headlines
- Cable Car Service to Return Saturday (SFChron)
- VTA Set to Resume Full Operations (CBSLocal)
- More on San Francisco’s Muni Celebrations (PublicPress)
- Downtown San Jose Tower to Have BART Stop (EastBayTimes)
- Philly’s Transit Signage Issues Sound Familiar (Bloomberg)
- Newsom Signs ‘Light Density’ Bills (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- NIMBY’s in SoMa (Hoodline)
- Why the Bay Area Has Yet to See Terrible Air (SFChron)
- Ode to McLaren Park (SFGate)
- Street Performers are Back (SFChron)
- Be Thankful For Vaccines, Improvements Over 2020 (NYTimes)
