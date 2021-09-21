Today’s Headlines
- Car-Free J.F.K. is Complicated? (48Hills)
- Art Panel Backs Harvey Milk Plaza Design (BayAreaReporter)
- SFO’s Tribute to Harvey Milk (SFGate)
- S.F. Embraces Tiny Home Village (SFChron)
- Bay Area Joins Biden Plan to Deal with Homelessness (EastBayTimes)
- When Will Stern Grove Have Concerts Again? (SFGate)
- Jerry Garcia Amphitheater Reopens (Hoodline)
- How S.F. Almost Got a Giant Domed Stadium (SFChron)
- California Has Lowest COVID Rates, High Vax Rates (ABC7)
- Boba Shop in a Train Caboose (SFGate)
- Letters: BART Doesn’t Need a Homeless Czar (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?