Today’s Headlines

Car-Free J.F.K. is Complicated? (48Hills)

Art Panel Backs Harvey Milk Plaza Design (BayAreaReporter)

SFO’s Tribute to Harvey Milk (SFGate)

S.F. Embraces Tiny Home Village (SFChron)

Bay Area Joins Biden Plan to Deal with Homelessness (EastBayTimes)

When Will Stern Grove Have Concerts Again? (SFGate)

Jerry Garcia Amphitheater Reopens (Hoodline)

How S.F. Almost Got a Giant Domed Stadium (SFChron)

California Has Lowest COVID Rates, High Vax Rates (ABC7)

Boba Shop in a Train Caboose (SFGate)

Letters: BART Doesn’t Need a Homeless Czar (EastBayTimes)

