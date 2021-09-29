Today’s Headlines

Tour of Almost-Completed Subway (KTVU)

System to Automatically Stop Commuter Trains in an Earthquake (Temblor)

Trajectory of Scooter and Bike Share (GreenBiz)

Extension of Mileage Tax Pilot (PewTrust)

Matt Haney to Run for Assembly, Embraces YIMBY Positions (SFChron)

Encampments Allowed to Stay in Berkeley for Now (Berkeleyside)

Roundabouts Become More Common (EastBayTimes)

More on Efforts to Rehabilitate Humboldt Bay Freight Rail (LostCoastOutpost)

Letters: SMART Should Add Weekend Rail/Ferry Excursions (MarinIJ)

Letters: HSR, Idaho Stops (SFChron)

Letters: Don’t Delay Climate Change Actions (SFChron)

