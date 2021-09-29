Today’s Headlines

  • Tour of Almost-Completed Subway (KTVU)
  • System to Automatically Stop Commuter Trains in an Earthquake (Temblor)
  • Trajectory of Scooter and Bike Share (GreenBiz)
  • Extension of Mileage Tax Pilot (PewTrust)
  • Matt Haney to Run for Assembly, Embraces YIMBY Positions (SFChron)
  • Encampments Allowed to Stay in Berkeley for Now (Berkeleyside)
  • Roundabouts Become More Common (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Efforts to Rehabilitate Humboldt Bay Freight Rail (LostCoastOutpost)
  • Letters: SMART Should Add Weekend Rail/Ferry Excursions (MarinIJ)
  • Letters: HSR, Idaho Stops (SFChron)
  • Letters: Don’t Delay Climate Change Actions (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?