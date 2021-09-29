Today’s Headlines
- Tour of Almost-Completed Subway (KTVU)
- System to Automatically Stop Commuter Trains in an Earthquake (Temblor)
- Trajectory of Scooter and Bike Share (GreenBiz)
- Extension of Mileage Tax Pilot (PewTrust)
- Matt Haney to Run for Assembly, Embraces YIMBY Positions (SFChron)
- Encampments Allowed to Stay in Berkeley for Now (Berkeleyside)
- Roundabouts Become More Common (EastBayTimes)
- More on Efforts to Rehabilitate Humboldt Bay Freight Rail (LostCoastOutpost)
- Letters: SMART Should Add Weekend Rail/Ferry Excursions (MarinIJ)
- Letters: HSR, Idaho Stops (SFChron)
- Letters: Don’t Delay Climate Change Actions (SFChron)
