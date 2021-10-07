Today’s Headlines

  • More on Muni Employee Vaccine Mandate (SFExaminer, KPIX, ABC7)
  • Heavy Traffic, Crowded Transit Expected this Weekend (SFChron)
  • More on Homeless Parking Site (SFChron)
  • Downtown Merchants in Crisis (HereSay)
  • 400 Homes Eyed Near San Jose BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Marin Kids, Families Walk and Roll to School (MarinIJ)
  • Bicyclist Dies in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Cities with Biggest Parking Fines (Route50)
  • The Most Segregated Neighborhood in the Bay Area (SFChron)
  • Was Cargo Ship Docked in Oakland Involved in SoCal Oil Spill? (KPIX5)
  • The Plan to Cure Lake Merced (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

