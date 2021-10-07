Today’s Headlines

More on Muni Employee Vaccine Mandate (SFExaminer, KPIX, ABC7)

Heavy Traffic, Crowded Transit Expected this Weekend (SFChron)

More on Homeless Parking Site (SFChron)

Downtown Merchants in Crisis (HereSay)

400 Homes Eyed Near San Jose BART (EastBayTimes)

Marin Kids, Families Walk and Roll to School (MarinIJ)

Bicyclist Dies in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Cities with Biggest Parking Fines (Route50)

The Most Segregated Neighborhood in the Bay Area (SFChron)

Was Cargo Ship Docked in Oakland Involved in SoCal Oil Spill? (KPIX5)

The Plan to Cure Lake Merced (SFExaminer)

