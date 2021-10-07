Today’s Headlines
- More on Muni Employee Vaccine Mandate (SFExaminer, KPIX, ABC7)
- Heavy Traffic, Crowded Transit Expected this Weekend (SFChron)
- More on Homeless Parking Site (SFChron)
- Downtown Merchants in Crisis (HereSay)
- 400 Homes Eyed Near San Jose BART (EastBayTimes)
- Marin Kids, Families Walk and Roll to School (MarinIJ)
- Bicyclist Dies in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Cities with Biggest Parking Fines (Route50)
- The Most Segregated Neighborhood in the Bay Area (SFChron)
- Was Cargo Ship Docked in Oakland Involved in SoCal Oil Spill? (KPIX5)
- The Plan to Cure Lake Merced (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?