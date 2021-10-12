Today’s Headlines
- Different Outcomes for Killer Drivers (SFChron)
- Police Can Take Action Based on Video of Dangerous Driving (CBSLocal)
- S.F. Poised to Lower Speed Limits (SFChron)
- Second Half of Taraval Improvements (SFBay)
- New Caltrain Station in the Bayview (SFExaminer)
- No Vax Exemptions So Far for SFMTA, Other City Workers (SFExaminer)
- SMART Mandates Vaccine or Tests for Workers (MarinIJ)
- VTA Workers Try to Process Mass Shooting (KQED)
- Stretch of Minna and Natoma to Become Art Corridors (KQED)
- Profile of Manny’s, the Man, the Cafe, the SFMTA Director (SFExaminer)
- Caltrain to Salinas? (MontereyCountyWeekly)
- Commentary: Build Better Bus Stops (SFChron)
