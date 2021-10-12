Today’s Headlines

  • Different Outcomes for Killer Drivers (SFChron)
  • Police Can Take Action Based on Video of Dangerous Driving (CBSLocal)
  • S.F. Poised to Lower Speed Limits (SFChron)
  • Second Half of Taraval Improvements (SFBay)
  • New Caltrain Station in the Bayview (SFExaminer)
  • No Vax Exemptions So Far for SFMTA, Other City Workers (SFExaminer)
  • SMART Mandates Vaccine or Tests for Workers (MarinIJ)
  • VTA Workers Try to Process Mass Shooting (KQED)
  • Stretch of Minna and Natoma to Become Art Corridors (KQED)
  • Profile of Manny’s, the Man, the Cafe, the SFMTA Director (SFExaminer)
  • Caltrain to Salinas? (MontereyCountyWeekly)
  • Commentary: Build Better Bus Stops (SFChron)

