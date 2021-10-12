Today’s Headlines

Different Outcomes for Killer Drivers (SFChron)

Police Can Take Action Based on Video of Dangerous Driving (CBSLocal)

S.F. Poised to Lower Speed Limits (SFChron)

Second Half of Taraval Improvements (SFBay)

New Caltrain Station in the Bayview (SFExaminer)

No Vax Exemptions So Far for SFMTA, Other City Workers (SFExaminer)

SMART Mandates Vaccine or Tests for Workers (MarinIJ)

VTA Workers Try to Process Mass Shooting (KQED)

Stretch of Minna and Natoma to Become Art Corridors (KQED)

Profile of Manny’s, the Man, the Cafe, the SFMTA Director (SFExaminer)

Caltrain to Salinas? (MontereyCountyWeekly)

Commentary: Build Better Bus Stops (SFChron)

