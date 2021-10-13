Today’s Headlines

  • Bay Area Transit Boomed Last Weekend (SFChron)
  • How to Make Streets Safer for Pedestrians (KQED)
  • Another Pedestrian Murdered by a Motorist (EastBayTimes)
  • New Tower on Embarcadero (SFChron)
  • New Oakland Housing Tower (EastBayTimes)
  • Santa Clara Homeless Plan (SFChron)
  • More than Half of Bay Area Residents Plan to Leave (SFChron)
  • The Dream of the Santa Cruz Railroad (SFChron)
  • Tribute to a Man Who Died of Natural Causes while Riding His Bike (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Fire SFMTA Employees Who Refuse to Get Vaccinated (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: California Must Stop Oil Drilling (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Chatting About Rail (Patch)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?