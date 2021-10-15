Today’s Headlines

  • BART Employees Must get Vaccinated (SFGate, SFChron)
  • VTA to Award Contracts for San Jose BART Extension (CBSLocal)
  • More on Berkeley Pulling Cops from Traffic Enforcement (Atlantic)
  • Hit & Run Driver Kills Near City Hall (SFGate)
  • Robo Cars Cluster in Inner Richmond (CBSLocal)
  • Parks Might Charge for Private Car Storage (SFChron)
  • New Hope to Fix Millennium Tower (SFChron)
  • Supply Chain Problems Delay Housing Construction (SFExaminer)
  • S.F. and Marin Loosen Mask Mandate (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Ode to S.F.’s Wave Organ (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Abandon State’s Biggest Project to Reduce Emissions (EastBayTimes)

