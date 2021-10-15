Today’s Headlines
- BART Employees Must get Vaccinated (SFGate, SFChron)
- VTA to Award Contracts for San Jose BART Extension (CBSLocal)
- More on Berkeley Pulling Cops from Traffic Enforcement (Atlantic)
- Hit & Run Driver Kills Near City Hall (SFGate)
- Robo Cars Cluster in Inner Richmond (CBSLocal)
- Parks Might Charge for Private Car Storage (SFChron)
- New Hope to Fix Millennium Tower (SFChron)
- Supply Chain Problems Delay Housing Construction (SFExaminer)
- S.F. and Marin Loosen Mask Mandate (SFGate, SFChron)
- Ode to S.F.’s Wave Organ (SFGate)
- Commentary: Abandon State’s Biggest Project to Reduce Emissions (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?