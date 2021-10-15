Today’s Headlines

BART Employees Must get Vaccinated (SFGate, SFChron)

VTA to Award Contracts for San Jose BART Extension (CBSLocal)

More on Berkeley Pulling Cops from Traffic Enforcement (Atlantic)

Hit & Run Driver Kills Near City Hall (SFGate)

Robo Cars Cluster in Inner Richmond (CBSLocal)

Parks Might Charge for Private Car Storage (SFChron)

New Hope to Fix Millennium Tower (SFChron)

Supply Chain Problems Delay Housing Construction (SFExaminer)

S.F. and Marin Loosen Mask Mandate (SFGate, SFChron)

Ode to S.F.’s Wave Organ (SFGate)

Commentary: Abandon State’s Biggest Project to Reduce Emissions (EastBayTimes)

