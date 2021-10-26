Today’s Headlines

  • Feds Approve BART Extension (RailwayAge)
  • BART San Jose Extension Gets More Expensive (SFChron)
  • More on Ferry for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Dems Keep Taking Money from Petroleum Industry (SFChron)
  • Overview of Plan Bay Area (SFChron)
  • More on Big Housing Plan (SFExaminer)
  • Battle to Let Homeless People Sleep in Cars (SFChron)
  • Storm Highlights City’s Susceptibility to Wind and Rain (SFExaminer)
  • Oh no! Restaurants Playing Music on the Street (SFChron)
  • Commentary: I have Mine, So No Need to House Other People (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Stop Shrugging off Traffic Violence (NBCNews)

