Today’s Headlines
- Feds Approve BART Extension (RailwayAge)
- BART San Jose Extension Gets More Expensive (SFChron)
- More on Ferry for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Dems Keep Taking Money from Petroleum Industry (SFChron)
- Overview of Plan Bay Area (SFChron)
- More on Big Housing Plan (SFExaminer)
- Battle to Let Homeless People Sleep in Cars (SFChron)
- Storm Highlights City’s Susceptibility to Wind and Rain (SFExaminer)
- Oh no! Restaurants Playing Music on the Street (SFChron)
- Commentary: I have Mine, So No Need to House Other People (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Stop Shrugging off Traffic Violence (NBCNews)
