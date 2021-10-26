Today’s Headlines

Feds Approve BART Extension (RailwayAge)

BART San Jose Extension Gets More Expensive (SFChron)

More on Ferry for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Dems Keep Taking Money from Petroleum Industry (SFChron)

Overview of Plan Bay Area (SFChron)

More on Big Housing Plan (SFExaminer)

Battle to Let Homeless People Sleep in Cars (SFChron)

Storm Highlights City’s Susceptibility to Wind and Rain (SFExaminer)

Oh no! Restaurants Playing Music on the Street (SFChron)

Commentary: I have Mine, So No Need to House Other People (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Stop Shrugging off Traffic Violence (NBCNews)

