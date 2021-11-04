Today’s Headlines

Driver Kills Alameda County Supervisor (EastBayTimes, SFGate, SFChron

Ferries and Housing Coming to Treasure Island (SFChron)

New VTA Bus Drivers (KPIX5)

Cyclists Discuss “Idaho Stop” (SFGate)

Growing Tension Over Local vs. State Control of Housing (SFChron)

Q&A With Supervisor Mandelman (SFBayTimes)

100 mph Driver in Berkeley Hits Tree (Berkeleyside)

History and SMART’s Freight Takeover (PacificSun)

Letters: Tripping on Sidewalk Bumps (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Homelessness is a Humanitarian Crisis (SFChron)

Commentary: Why the Tenderloin Remains a Drug Containment Zone (SFExaminer)

Commentary: End Garbage Hauling Monopoly (SFExaminer)

