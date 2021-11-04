Today’s Headlines

  • Driver Kills Alameda County Supervisor (EastBayTimes, SFGate, SFChron
  • Ferries and Housing Coming to Treasure Island (SFChron)
  • New VTA Bus Drivers (KPIX5)
  • Cyclists Discuss “Idaho Stop” (SFGate)
  • Growing Tension Over Local vs. State Control of Housing (SFChron)
  • Q&A With Supervisor Mandelman (SFBayTimes)
  • 100 mph Driver in Berkeley Hits Tree (Berkeleyside)
  • History and SMART’s Freight Takeover (PacificSun)
  • Letters: Tripping on Sidewalk Bumps (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Homelessness is a Humanitarian Crisis (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Why the Tenderloin Remains a Drug Containment Zone (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: End Garbage Hauling Monopoly (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?