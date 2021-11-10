Today’s Headlines
- Breakdown of Muni’s Performance Metrics (SFChron)
- Update on Vision Zero Tools (SFBay)
- Nations of the World Talk About Climate Change (MarinIJ)
- Safe Sleeping Sites Most Honest for Homeless (SFExaminer)
- YIMBYs Rip Dean Preston’s Record of Blocking Housing (SFChron)
- Evidence S.F. Office Market will Recover (SFChron)
- Will Metaverse Eliminate Need for Travel? (FastCompany)
- Letters: Yellow Bumps a Trip Hazard? (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: Cal HSR Should do What They’re Already Doing? (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: San Jose Carbon Neutral Resolution a Bold Step (NRDC)
- Commentary: Infrastructure Bill Leaves Cal a Donor State (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?