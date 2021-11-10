Today’s Headlines

Breakdown of Muni’s Performance Metrics (SFChron)

Update on Vision Zero Tools (SFBay)

Nations of the World Talk About Climate Change (MarinIJ)

Safe Sleeping Sites Most Honest for Homeless (SFExaminer)

YIMBYs Rip Dean Preston’s Record of Blocking Housing (SFChron)

Evidence S.F. Office Market will Recover (SFChron)

Will Metaverse Eliminate Need for Travel? (FastCompany)

Letters: Yellow Bumps a Trip Hazard? (EastBayTimes)

Letters: Cal HSR Should do What They’re Already Doing? (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: San Jose Carbon Neutral Resolution a Bold Step (NRDC)

Commentary: Infrastructure Bill Leaves Cal a Donor State (SFExaminer)

