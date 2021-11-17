Today’s Headlines
- More on the Muni Driver/Author of the ‘Shang Chi Thread‘ (SF Gate)
- Podcast: How Freeways Bulldoze California’s Communities of Color (CalMatters)
- CA OK’s Plan to Invest $1.4b in Car Chargers, Refueling for EVs (Reuters)
- Backlash on Spending Bill: Too Much for Highways! (Governing, Railway Age)
- Bay Area Transit Officials Happy about Infrastructure Bill (SFGate)
- Oakland Selects Developer for Coliseum Expansion (Chron, EBT)
- Bay Area Gas Prices Rising (Chron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?