- Q&A With OakDOT’s Ryan Russo (Oaklandside)
- More Parklets and Slow Streets, Please (SFChron)
- Reducing Dangerous Left Turns (Forbes)
- City Driver Kills Pedestrian, S.F. Pays $2 Million (SFChron)
- Berkeley to Charge for Private Car Storage? (Berkeleyside)
- Bay Bridge Traffic is Back (EastBayTimes)
- Where Pollution is Worst in the Bay Area (SFChron)
- Mendocino County’s Skunk Train Expanding (SFGate)
- The Story of San Francisco’s Iconic Bay Windows (SFGate)
- Commentary: Housing Crisis is Political War (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Students, Take BART and Save Money (LosMedanosExperience)
