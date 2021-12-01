Today’s Headlines

Q&A With OakDOT’s Ryan Russo (Oaklandside)

More Parklets and Slow Streets, Please (SFChron)

Reducing Dangerous Left Turns (Forbes)

City Driver Kills Pedestrian, S.F. Pays $2 Million (SFChron)

Berkeley to Charge for Private Car Storage? (Berkeleyside)

Bay Bridge Traffic is Back (EastBayTimes)

Where Pollution is Worst in the Bay Area (SFChron)

Mendocino County’s Skunk Train Expanding (SFGate)

The Story of San Francisco’s Iconic Bay Windows (SFGate)

Commentary: Housing Crisis is Political War (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Students, Take BART and Save Money (LosMedanosExperience)

