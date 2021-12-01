Today’s Headlines

  • Q&A With OakDOT’s Ryan Russo (Oaklandside)
  • More Parklets and Slow Streets, Please (SFChron)
  • Reducing Dangerous Left Turns (Forbes)
  • City Driver Kills Pedestrian, S.F. Pays $2 Million (SFChron)
  • Berkeley to Charge for Private Car Storage? (Berkeleyside)
  • Bay Bridge Traffic is Back (EastBayTimes)
  • Where Pollution is Worst in the Bay Area (SFChron)
  • Mendocino County’s Skunk Train Expanding (SFGate)
  • The Story of San Francisco’s Iconic Bay Windows (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Housing Crisis is Political War (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Students, Take BART and Save Money (LosMedanosExperience)

