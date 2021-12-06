Today’s Headlines

Caltrain Electrification Costs Go Up (DailyJournal)

Supes Call on Muni to Restore Bayshore Express (48Hills, CBSLocal, SFBay)

More on New Muni Seats (SFBay)

How Street Closures Have Changed City Life (SFChron)

Street Safety Project in North Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

40 Percent of S.F. Traffic Deaths are From Left Turns (FastCompany)

More on Emeryville Bike/Ped Bridge (Evilleeye)

S.F. at Heart of California Housing Dysfunction (SFChron)

Safe Site for R.V.s (NextCity)

Marin Sets Strategy for Housing Mandate (MarinIJ)

Letters: Why is it Legal to Sell Cars that go Over 85 mph? (EastBayTimes)

Letters: Don’t Ignore Discriminatory Housing (SFChron)

