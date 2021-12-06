Today’s Headlines
- Caltrain Electrification Costs Go Up (DailyJournal)
- Supes Call on Muni to Restore Bayshore Express (48Hills, CBSLocal, SFBay)
- More on New Muni Seats (SFBay)
- How Street Closures Have Changed City Life (SFChron)
- Street Safety Project in North Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- 40 Percent of S.F. Traffic Deaths are From Left Turns (FastCompany)
- More on Emeryville Bike/Ped Bridge (Evilleeye)
- S.F. at Heart of California Housing Dysfunction (SFChron)
- Safe Site for R.V.s (NextCity)
- Marin Sets Strategy for Housing Mandate (MarinIJ)
- Letters: Why is it Legal to Sell Cars that go Over 85 mph? (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: Don’t Ignore Discriminatory Housing (SFChron)
