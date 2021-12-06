Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrain Electrification Costs Go Up (DailyJournal)
  • Supes Call on Muni to Restore Bayshore Express (48HillsCBSLocalSFBay)
  • More on New Muni Seats (SFBay)
  • How Street Closures Have Changed City Life (SFChron)
  • Street Safety Project in North Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • 40 Percent of S.F. Traffic Deaths are From Left Turns (FastCompany)
  • More on Emeryville Bike/Ped Bridge (Evilleeye)
  • S.F. at Heart of California Housing Dysfunction (SFChron)
  • Safe Site for R.V.s (NextCity)
  • Marin Sets Strategy for Housing Mandate (MarinIJ)
  • Letters: Why is it Legal to Sell Cars that go Over 85 mph? (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Don’t Ignore Discriminatory Housing (SFChron)

