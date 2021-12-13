This Week: Taraval, Board Meeting, Geary
Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! Taraval Improvements Open House. Join SFMTA for a virtual open house to learn more about upgrades and equipment staging location details for the second half of the L Taraval improvement project. Monday/tonight, December 13, 6 p.m. Join via Zoom or phone.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SF Bicycle Coalition members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, December 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Geary Boulevard / Park Presidio Pop-up Community Event. Have questions about the transit and safety proposals at Geary and Park Presidio? Join SFMTA staff for a community pop-up event, where you can learn more about the project proposals. Wednesday, December 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Outdoors at Geary Blvd. and Park Presidio, S.F.
- Thursday Night and All-Weather Riding. Don’t let inclement weather and early sunsets stop you from hopping in the saddle. Join the SFBC and learn how to ride safely at night and in bad weather. Thursday, December 16, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Lake Slow Street Community Meeting. Please join SFMTA for a presentation on the proposals for the future of Lake Slow Street. Thursday, December 16, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
