Today’s Headlines
- Muni Operators Getting COVID (MSN)
- Eminent Domain for San Jose BART Extension (CBSLocal)
- More Development Near West Oakland BART (BizTimes)
- Motorist Kills Cyclist in San Jose (SFChron)
- More on Mayor’s Tenderloin Plan (MissionLocal)
- 2021 Changes S.F. Real Estate (SFGate)
- Omicron Disrupting Return to Office (SFChron)
- School Building to Replace Pac Heights Strip Mall (SFChron)
- California’s Change in Trash (SFChron)
- Letters: New Laws/Penalties for Sideshows (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Stop Getting Screwed by Petroleum (SJSpotlight)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
