Today’s Headlines

Muni Operators Getting COVID (MSN)

Eminent Domain for San Jose BART Extension (CBSLocal)

More Development Near West Oakland BART (BizTimes)

Motorist Kills Cyclist in San Jose (SFChron)

More on Mayor’s Tenderloin Plan (MissionLocal)

2021 Changes S.F. Real Estate (SFGate)

Omicron Disrupting Return to Office (SFChron)

School Building to Replace Pac Heights Strip Mall (SFChron)

California’s Change in Trash (SFChron)

Letters: New Laws/Penalties for Sideshows (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Stop Getting Screwed by Petroleum (SJSpotlight)

