This Week: Equity, Smart City Cycling, North American Transit
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday San Francisco’s New Vision for Equity. Join SPUR for a discussion about the possibilities of the Dream Keeper Initiative and its vision for San Francisco’s future. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation covering all you need to know about biking in SF and the Bay Area. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday An Opinionated Look at North American Transit Systems. Join SPUR for a discussion with author Christof Spieler about 47 North American transit systems. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Lake Slow Street Open House. Join SFMTA for a presentation on the proposals for the future of Lake Slow Street. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback during a question and commenting period. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Jan. 14, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Adult Learn-to-Ride Class – Fremont. This is a class for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fremont PD Parking Lot, NE Corner of Civic Center and Stevenson Blvd., Fremont. This event is full, but register for wait list.
- Saturday Taraval Improvements Open House. Join SFMTA to learn more about the L Taraval Improvement Project Segment B’s work (Sunset Boulevard to West Portal) work including sewer and water line rehabilitation work, construction segments, staging locations and more. Saturday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join via Zoom.
Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.