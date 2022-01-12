Today’s Headlines
- Transportation, Housing and America’s Scarcity Problem (Atlantic)
- Transit Plan for Treasure Island (SFExaminer)
- Supe Chan Still Wants ‘Compromise’ to put Cars Back on JFK (Hoodline, 48Hills)
- More on Newsom’s Plan for Surplus, Transportation (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on Newsom Budget and Housing Density (CenterSquare)
- Dashboard Makes TNC Metrics Accessible (MassTransit)
- Sonoma Bans Large Gatherings (SFChron)
- See Market Street in the 1940s (SFGate)
- Letters: San Mateo Should be Repaid for Caltrain (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: San Francisco’s Litter Remover (SFChron)
- Commentary: Why Glacier Melt is so Bad (SFChron)
- Commentary: We Need to Declare War on Climate Change (SFExaminer)
