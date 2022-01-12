Today’s Headlines

Transportation, Housing and America’s Scarcity Problem (Atlantic)

Transit Plan for Treasure Island (SFExaminer)

Supe Chan Still Wants ‘Compromise’ to put Cars Back on JFK (Hoodline, 48Hills)

More on Newsom’s Plan for Surplus, Transportation (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on Newsom Budget and Housing Density (CenterSquare)

Dashboard Makes TNC Metrics Accessible (MassTransit)

Sonoma Bans Large Gatherings (SFChron)

See Market Street in the 1940s (SFGate)

Letters: San Mateo Should be Repaid for Caltrain (DailyJournal)

Commentary: San Francisco’s Litter Remover (SFChron)

Commentary: Why Glacier Melt is so Bad (SFChron)

Commentary: We Need to Declare War on Climate Change (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?