Today’s Headlines

Expansion Plans for SMART Train (EastBayTimes, MarinIJ)

Attack on Muni Driver (MissionLocal)

More on S.F. Speed Limits (SFTimes)

Everything S.F. Planned and Got Wrong (SFChron)

Matt Haney and Climate Change (SFChron)

Caltrans Wants to Fight Sea-Level Rise by Inducing More of What Causes It (SFGate)

South San Francisco Opposing 101 Widening (DailyJournal)

ExxonMobile Suing to Stop Government Officials/Regulators (SFExaminer)

Another Retailer Closing in Downtown S.F. (SFChron)

Twitter Expands in Downtown S.F. (SFChron)

Equity Zone for Street Paving (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?