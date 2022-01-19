Today’s Headlines
- Expansion Plans for SMART Train (EastBayTimes, MarinIJ)
- Attack on Muni Driver (MissionLocal)
- More on S.F. Speed Limits (SFTimes)
- Everything S.F. Planned and Got Wrong (SFChron)
- Matt Haney and Climate Change (SFChron)
- Caltrans Wants to Fight Sea-Level Rise by Inducing More of What Causes It (SFGate)
- South San Francisco Opposing 101 Widening (DailyJournal)
- ExxonMobile Suing to Stop Government Officials/Regulators (SFExaminer)
- Another Retailer Closing in Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
- Twitter Expands in Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
- Equity Zone for Street Paving (Berkeleyside)
