This Week: Future Cities, TOD, Biking at Night
Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday The Future of Cities: Policy, Politics and Planning. Will tomorrow’s cities be more reminiscent of the shiny utopia of Star Trek or the bleak dystopia of Blade Runner? Join SPUR and hear some of the Bay Area’s biggest thinkers discuss. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 6-7 p.m. This is an in-person meeting! Proof of vaccination and a mask required. SHACK15, 1 Ferry Building, Suite 201, S.F.
- Wednesday Biking at Night. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and learn how to safely bike at night and in the rain. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Transit Oriented Communities. Join SPUR to learn what MTC is proposing for achievable transit-oriented development in the region. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday SFBC Board Candidate Forum. Meet the candidates virtually at an SF Bicycle Coalition board of directors candidate forum. All candidates will be given an opportunity to speak and answer questions from members. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Golden Gate Avenue Slow Street Open House. Join SFMTA for a presentation on Golden Gate Avenue. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Climate Ride Meet n’ Greet. Ride for Bike East Bay on the California Climate Ride. Learn more about the ride and meet folks who have done it in the past. Friday, Jan. 28, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
