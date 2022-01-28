Today’s Headlines

Cities Where Bike Commuting is Booming (Citylab)

Feds Joining ‘Vision Zero’? (Wired)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in South San Francisco (SFChron)

More Roadway Deaths in San Jose, Fewer in S.F. and Oakland (EastBayTimes)

Residents Seek Safer El Camino Real (DailyJournal)

S.J. Wants Feedback on Downtown Transportation Plan (SJSpotlight)

Hope that Lunar New Year Will Turn Around Chinatown (SFChron)

Climate Change Challenge for S.F.’s Next Assemblymember (SFExaminer)

California Preps for Roll Back of Clean Water Act (SFChron)

Commentary: Electric Grid Isn’t Ready for Climate Goals (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Oakland A’s Plan Leaves Taxpayers to Protect Port (EastBayTimes)

