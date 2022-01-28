Today’s Headlines

  • Cities Where Bike Commuting is Booming (Citylab)
  • Feds Joining ‘Vision Zero’? (Wired)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in South San Francisco (SFChron)
  • More Roadway Deaths in San Jose, Fewer in S.F. and Oakland (EastBayTimes)
  • Residents Seek Safer El Camino Real (DailyJournal)
  • S.J. Wants Feedback on Downtown Transportation Plan (SJSpotlight)
  • Hope that Lunar New Year Will Turn Around Chinatown (SFChron)
  • Climate Change Challenge for S.F.’s Next Assemblymember (SFExaminer)
  • California Preps for Roll Back of Clean Water Act (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Electric Grid Isn’t Ready for Climate Goals (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Oakland A’s Plan Leaves Taxpayers to Protect Port (EastBayTimes)

