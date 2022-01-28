Today’s Headlines
- Cities Where Bike Commuting is Booming (Citylab)
- Feds Joining ‘Vision Zero’? (Wired)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in South San Francisco (SFChron)
- More Roadway Deaths in San Jose, Fewer in S.F. and Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- Residents Seek Safer El Camino Real (DailyJournal)
- S.J. Wants Feedback on Downtown Transportation Plan (SJSpotlight)
- Hope that Lunar New Year Will Turn Around Chinatown (SFChron)
- Climate Change Challenge for S.F.’s Next Assemblymember (SFExaminer)
- California Preps for Roll Back of Clean Water Act (SFChron)
- Commentary: Electric Grid Isn’t Ready for Climate Goals (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Oakland A’s Plan Leaves Taxpayers to Protect Port (EastBayTimes)
