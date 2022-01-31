Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Warns of Delays (SFGate)
  • Senators Seek Funds to Complete Caltrain Electrification (DailyJournal)
  • Bay Area Projects That Will Benefit from Infrastructure Spending (CBSLocal)
  • What Will State Do with Infrastructure Money? (SFChron)
  • BART to Napa? (SFGate)
  • Appointment to State Transportation Commission (DailyRepublic)
  • Bay Area’s Megaregion (ABC7)
  • Diamond Heights Housing Project Recommended (BayAreaReporter)
  • Interviews with Assembly Candidates (SFExaminer)
  • SoCal v. NorCal (DailyNews)
  • BART’s a Clue on Jeopardy (SFGate)

