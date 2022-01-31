Today’s Headlines
- Muni Warns of Delays (SFGate)
- Senators Seek Funds to Complete Caltrain Electrification (DailyJournal)
- Bay Area Projects That Will Benefit from Infrastructure Spending (CBSLocal)
- What Will State Do with Infrastructure Money? (SFChron)
- BART to Napa? (SFGate)
- Appointment to State Transportation Commission (DailyRepublic)
- Bay Area’s Megaregion (ABC7)
- Diamond Heights Housing Project Recommended (BayAreaReporter)
- Interviews with Assembly Candidates (SFExaminer)
- SoCal v. NorCal (DailyNews)
- BART’s a Clue on Jeopardy (SFGate)
