  • Warm Springs BART Ped Bridge Opens (EastBayTimes)
  • BART vs. Tree Branch (EastBayTimes)
  • Where Assembly Candidates Stand on Housing, Climate Change (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Merchants Aren’t On Board Telegraph Bus Lane (Berkeleyside)
  • Has Cal Environmental Law Cleaned Air? (JPR)
  • S.F. Has the Longest Housing Permit Process (SFExaminer)
  • S.F.’s Rocket Ship Toilets (MissionLocal)
  • Tesla Recall for Running Stop Signs (EastBayTimes)
  • 100 Years of Tenderloin Headlines (SFChron)
  • Commentary: New Bike Plan Should Treat Cyclists Better (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: So Much for Environmental Justice in Oakland Port Plan (EastBayTimes)

