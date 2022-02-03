Today’s Headlines
- Warm Springs BART Ped Bridge Opens (EastBayTimes)
- BART vs. Tree Branch (EastBayTimes)
- Where Assembly Candidates Stand on Housing, Climate Change (SFChron)
- Berkeley Merchants Aren’t On Board Telegraph Bus Lane (Berkeleyside)
- Has Cal Environmental Law Cleaned Air? (JPR)
- S.F. Has the Longest Housing Permit Process (SFExaminer)
- S.F.’s Rocket Ship Toilets (MissionLocal)
- Tesla Recall for Running Stop Signs (EastBayTimes)
- 100 Years of Tenderloin Headlines (SFChron)
- Commentary: New Bike Plan Should Treat Cyclists Better (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: So Much for Environmental Justice in Oakland Port Plan (EastBayTimes)
