Today’s Headlines

Warm Springs BART Ped Bridge Opens (EastBayTimes)

BART vs. Tree Branch (EastBayTimes)

Where Assembly Candidates Stand on Housing, Climate Change (SFChron)

Berkeley Merchants Aren’t On Board Telegraph Bus Lane (Berkeleyside)

Has Cal Environmental Law Cleaned Air? (JPR)

S.F. Has the Longest Housing Permit Process (SFExaminer)

S.F.’s Rocket Ship Toilets (MissionLocal)

Tesla Recall for Running Stop Signs (EastBayTimes)

100 Years of Tenderloin Headlines (SFChron)

Commentary: New Bike Plan Should Treat Cyclists Better (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: So Much for Environmental Justice in Oakland Port Plan (EastBayTimes)

