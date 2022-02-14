This Week: Urban Cycling, Transit, Bike Lights

Here is a list of events this week.

Wednesday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards in this two-hour, online workshop for adults and teens. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.

Keeping Transit Running in an Uncertain Future. BART, Muni and Caltrain carried 73 percent of the region's weekday transit trips before the onset of the pandemic, yet they currently face the greatest financial uncertainty. Join SPUR and BART, Muni and Caltrain board members as they discuss financial challenges in the post-pandemic world. Thursday, Feb. 17, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.

Light up the Night. Come help the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition hand out lights to cyclists who need them. Thursday, Feb. 17, 5-8 p.m. SFBC, 1720 Market Street, S.F.

Projects Around Lake Merced. This meeting will be led by the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, but will also include updates from the SFMTA and SF Public Utilities Commission (PUC). Thursday, Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m. Join via Zoom.

Got an online event we should know about? Drop us a line.