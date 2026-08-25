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Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 25

8:22 AM PDT on August 25, 2026
Headlines, August 25
  • Near Disaster as Another Muni Operator Falls Asleep (SFChron, ABC7)
  • BART Gets $$ for Ashby Plaza Design (Berkeleyside)
  • Oscar Grant’s Uncle Appointed to Police Oversight Board (EastBayTimes)
  • More Problems for Woodstock Ferry (SFGate)
  • Vestige of East Bay’s Electric Railway Burns Down (Oaklandside)
  • Fossil Fuel Use Blamed for Water Shortages (SFChron)
  • Fossil Fuel Use Heating the Ocean (SFChron)
  • More About Crashes on Van Ness (Hoodline)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk Once (EastBayTimes)
  • As Older Californians Stay Put, Housing Supply Tightens (MarinIJ)
  • More on S.F.’s High Tech Public Toilet (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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