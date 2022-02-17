Today’s Headlines

  • Bill to Help Finish Caltrain Electrification (MercNews, DailyJournal)
  • More on Van Ness Nearing Completion (CBSLocal)
  • VTA to Shut Down Some Tracks (CBSLocal)
  • Valley Link Board Names New Leader (EscalonTimes)
  • Critical Vote on A’s Ballpark (SFChron)
  • NIMBYs Block Housing, Freeze Kids from Education (SFChron)
  • How Prop. 13 Perpetuates Historical Racism (SFChron)
  • Fort Mason Food Trucks Coming Back (Hoodline)
  • Letters: Tolls Won’t Help Traffic (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Support Train to Future (IndependentNews)
  • Commentary: SMART’s Freight Plans aren’t Smart (MarinIJ)

