Today’s Headlines
- Bill to Help Finish Caltrain Electrification (MercNews, DailyJournal)
- More on Van Ness Nearing Completion (CBSLocal)
- VTA to Shut Down Some Tracks (CBSLocal)
- Valley Link Board Names New Leader (EscalonTimes)
- Critical Vote on A’s Ballpark (SFChron)
- NIMBYs Block Housing, Freeze Kids from Education (SFChron)
- How Prop. 13 Perpetuates Historical Racism (SFChron)
- Fort Mason Food Trucks Coming Back (Hoodline)
- Letters: Tolls Won’t Help Traffic (SFChron)
- Commentary: Support Train to Future (IndependentNews)
- Commentary: SMART’s Freight Plans aren’t Smart (MarinIJ)
