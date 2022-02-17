Today’s Headlines

Bill to Help Finish Caltrain Electrification (MercNews, DailyJournal)

More on Van Ness Nearing Completion (CBSLocal)

VTA to Shut Down Some Tracks (CBSLocal)

Valley Link Board Names New Leader (EscalonTimes)

Critical Vote on A’s Ballpark (SFChron)

NIMBYs Block Housing, Freeze Kids from Education (SFChron)

How Prop. 13 Perpetuates Historical Racism (SFChron)

Fort Mason Food Trucks Coming Back (Hoodline)

Letters: Tolls Won’t Help Traffic (SFChron)

Commentary: Support Train to Future (IndependentNews)

Commentary: SMART’s Freight Plans aren’t Smart (MarinIJ)

