Today’s Headlines

  • Why has Van Ness Taken So Long? (KRON4)
  • Muni Arrival Time Signs Going Dark (SFBay)
  • More on Cost of S.J. BART Extension (CBSLocal)
  • Transit Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks (SmartCities)
  • Zero Emissions Ferry Gets Federal Funding (CBSLocal)
  • More on Speed Camera Bill (ABC7)
  • Great Walkway, J.F.K. Promenade Changed San Francisco Experience (SFChron)
  • San Mateo Motorists Prioritize Free Private Car Storage Over Lives (DailyJournal)
  • Asphalt Lobby Wins Big in Infrastructure Bill (NYTimes)
  • Hype Catching up to Hyperloop (Fortune, BizInsider)
  • Chinese New Year Parade Roars Back to Life (SFChron)

