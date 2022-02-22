Today’s Headlines
- Why has Van Ness Taken So Long? (KRON4)
- Muni Arrival Time Signs Going Dark (SFBay)
- More on Cost of S.J. BART Extension (CBSLocal)
- Transit Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks (SmartCities)
- Zero Emissions Ferry Gets Federal Funding (CBSLocal)
- More on Speed Camera Bill (ABC7)
- Great Walkway, J.F.K. Promenade Changed San Francisco Experience (SFChron)
- San Mateo Motorists Prioritize Free Private Car Storage Over Lives (DailyJournal)
- Asphalt Lobby Wins Big in Infrastructure Bill (NYTimes)
- Hype Catching up to Hyperloop (Fortune, BizInsider)
- Chinese New Year Parade Roars Back to Life (SFChron)
