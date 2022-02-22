Today’s Headlines

Why has Van Ness Taken So Long? (KRON4)

Muni Arrival Time Signs Going Dark (SFBay)

More on Cost of S.J. BART Extension (CBSLocal)

Transit Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks (SmartCities)

Zero Emissions Ferry Gets Federal Funding (CBSLocal)

More on Speed Camera Bill (ABC7)

Great Walkway, J.F.K. Promenade Changed San Francisco Experience (SFChron)

San Mateo Motorists Prioritize Free Private Car Storage Over Lives (DailyJournal)

Asphalt Lobby Wins Big in Infrastructure Bill (NYTimes)

Hype Catching up to Hyperloop (Fortune, BizInsider)

Chinese New Year Parade Roars Back to Life (SFChron)

