Today’s Headlines
- Oakland ‘Flex Streets’ Could Become Permanent (Oaklandside)
- What’s Next for Parklets? (Berkeleyside)
- Progress Towards Car-Free Telegraph (SFChron)
- Telegraph Plan Could Make West Coast ‘Times Square’ (EastBayTimes)
- Guns Overtake Cars as Leading Killer (EastBayTimes)
- More on Workplace, Commuting Shift in Post-COVID World (AllWork)
- Cars are Money Pits (SavingAdvice)
- More Sinking of Millennium Tower (SFChron)
- Nobody Can Agree on S.F. Neighborhood Boundaries (SFChron)
- How Different Neighborhoods Experienced Omnicron (SFChron)
- Commentary: Why S.F. Shouldn’t Follow NYC on Homeless (SFExaminer)
