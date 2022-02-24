Today’s Headlines

  • Oakland ‘Flex Streets’ Could Become Permanent (Oaklandside)
  • What’s Next for Parklets? (Berkeleyside)
  • Progress Towards Car-Free Telegraph (SFChron)
  • Telegraph Plan Could Make West Coast ‘Times Square’ (EastBayTimes)
  • Guns Overtake Cars as Leading Killer (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Workplace, Commuting Shift in Post-COVID World (AllWork)
  • Cars are Money Pits (SavingAdvice)
  • More Sinking of Millennium Tower (SFChron)
  • Nobody Can Agree on S.F. Neighborhood Boundaries (SFChron)
  • How Different Neighborhoods Experienced Omnicron (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Why S.F. Shouldn’t Follow NYC on Homeless (SFExaminer)

