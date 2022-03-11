Today’s Headlines

13 Injured in Caltrain Crash (SFGate, CBSLocal)

How Much Longer You’ll Have to Wear Mask on Muni, BART (SFChron, MercNews)

Breaking Down California and Other U.S. HSR Projects (RailwayAge)

Lateefah Simon Leaves BART Board (SFChron, SFGate, Berkeleyside)

More on Transit Boost from High Gas Prices (Marketplace)

More on BART’s Red Line Problem (Berkeleyside)

How Parklets Evolved in San Francisco (FastCo)

S.F. Tries Again at Affordable Senior Housing (SFExaminer)

Open Space on the Peninsula (SFChron)

Proposals for Suspending Gas Tax? (SFGate)

Commentary: Don’t Subsidize SUV Drivers’ Gas (SFChron)

