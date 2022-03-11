Today’s Headlines
- 13 Injured in Caltrain Crash (SFGate, CBSLocal)
- How Much Longer You’ll Have to Wear Mask on Muni, BART (SFChron, MercNews)
- Breaking Down California and Other U.S. HSR Projects (RailwayAge)
- Lateefah Simon Leaves BART Board (SFChron, SFGate, Berkeleyside)
- More on Transit Boost from High Gas Prices (Marketplace)
- More on BART’s Red Line Problem (Berkeleyside)
- How Parklets Evolved in San Francisco (FastCo)
- S.F. Tries Again at Affordable Senior Housing (SFExaminer)
- Open Space on the Peninsula (SFChron)
- Proposals for Suspending Gas Tax? (SFGate)
- Commentary: Don’t Subsidize SUV Drivers’ Gas (SFChron)
