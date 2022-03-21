This Week: Bay Area Families, Housing, Van Ness
Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday Bay Area Families for Safe Streets: Community Support Event. Gather with fellow Families for Safe Streets members who have lost loved ones to share something about you and your beloved family member. Wednesday, March 23, 4 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday The Housing Agenda. Dozens of new housing bills have recently been introduced. Join SPUR for a discussion of them. Thursday, March 24, 5-6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Van Ness BRT Community Advisory Committee. Major upgrades are under way on Van Ness Avenue. Come hear from the SFMTA about progress there, and offer comments and concerns. Thursday, March 24, 6 p.m. Call in: (415) 915-0757 Conference ID 644 209 274# or join via Microsoft Teams.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, March 25, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Boba Ride. Join this Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition ride to bring attention to bike safety along Homestead Road in Cupertino. Includes free boba for high school and middle school students. Friday, March 25, 3:45-5:15 p.m. Homestead High School, 21370 Homestead Road, Cupertino. Register on Eventbright
- Saturday Spring Ride 2022: Oakland and Berkeley hills. Join Bike East Bay for this nineteen-mile loop, with 1,800 feet of climbing, starting and ending at Rockridge BART. Return route passes Downtown Berkeley BART for those who wish to shorten the loop. Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockridge BART Station, 5660 College Ave, Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.