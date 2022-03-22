Today’s Headlines

BART Red Line Service Returns (SFGate)

Why San Francisco Soured on Uber/Lyft (FT)

The Realities of Electrifying Ride Hail (Wired)

Driver Charged with Murder in East Oakland Crash (EastBayTimes)

Police Stops Still Disproportionately Aimed at Blacks (SFChron)

Mission District Mural (SFChron)

Cyclist Stops Trucker Convoy (SFGate)

S.F. Effort to End Family Homelessness (SFChron)

Genesis of the Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)

Commentary: Proposed A’s Stadium is Greedy, Taxpayer Abuse (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: California Highways Creating an Extinction Crisis (SFChron)

