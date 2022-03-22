Today’s Headlines
- BART Red Line Service Returns (SFGate)
- Why San Francisco Soured on Uber/Lyft (FT)
- The Realities of Electrifying Ride Hail (Wired)
- Driver Charged with Murder in East Oakland Crash (EastBayTimes)
- Police Stops Still Disproportionately Aimed at Blacks (SFChron)
- Mission District Mural (SFChron)
- Cyclist Stops Trucker Convoy (SFGate)
- S.F. Effort to End Family Homelessness (SFChron)
- Genesis of the Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)
- Commentary: Proposed A’s Stadium is Greedy, Taxpayer Abuse (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: California Highways Creating an Extinction Crisis (SFChron)
