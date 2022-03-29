Today’s Headlines

Van Ness BRT to Open, Now More for Geary (SFExaminer)

Why is Infrastructure so Expensive in America? (Marketplace)

More on Rising Gas Prices Fueling Return to Transit (FT)

Caltrain Ridership Up (DailyJournal)

Valley Link Freeway BART Extension Whac-a-Mole (Patch)

Golden Gate Ferry Schedule Updates (Patch)

Interview with Safe Streets Jedi Knight John Bauters (SFChron)

Historic Transbay Construction Photos (SFChron)

Which Bay Area Cities Have Changed the Most? (SFGate)

Despite Burglary at Warm Planet Bikes, Owner Staying (SFChron)

Electric Trains Were Always the Solution (Sentinal)

Commentary Blurb: Three Cheers for Funding Caltrain Electrification (DailyJournal)

