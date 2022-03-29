Today’s Headlines
- Van Ness BRT to Open, Now More for Geary (SFExaminer)
- Why is Infrastructure so Expensive in America? (Marketplace)
- More on Rising Gas Prices Fueling Return to Transit (FT)
- Caltrain Ridership Up (DailyJournal)
- Valley Link Freeway BART Extension Whac-a-Mole (Patch)
- Golden Gate Ferry Schedule Updates (Patch)
- Interview with Safe Streets Jedi Knight John Bauters (SFChron)
- Historic Transbay Construction Photos (SFChron)
- Which Bay Area Cities Have Changed the Most? (SFGate)
- Despite Burglary at Warm Planet Bikes, Owner Staying (SFChron)
- Electric Trains Were Always the Solution (Sentinal)
- Commentary Blurb: Three Cheers for Funding Caltrain Electrification (DailyJournal)
